‘Saving Grace’: First newborn surrendered to Hammond baby box gets adopted

Now Mario Melgoza said he finally has the chance to be a father.

“We are both extremely excited to have Grace be the final piece to the puzzle of our happy life,” Mario Melgoza said. “In 2018 after my mother passed away, I lost a piece of my heart. Then when Grace came into our life, she helped fill that void.”

Grace’s journey began in September when, as soon as the infant’s mother opened the baby box’s door, Monica Kelsey, CEO and founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, was notified. Within 90 seconds, the newborn was retrieved from the box and the hospital staff tended to the baby girl. She was then released from Franciscan Health under the care of the Department of Child Services to find an adoptive family.

The mother contacted Safe Haven after surrendering the baby girl and Kelsey said the organization has since provided the woman with support.

“We are still in contact with the mom and have given her some needed resources,” Kelsey said. “We love these moms and we are there for them for as long as they need us to be, every step of the way.”

Upon hearing the news of the adoption, Kelsey was overjoyed.