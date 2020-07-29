You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Scammer posing as Region police officers to solicit money from victims, officials warn
alert urgent

Scammer posing as Region police officers to solicit money from victims, officials warn

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK Police - Merrillville

STOCK Police - Merrillville

 John J. Watkins, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Police warned Region residents to be wary of calls from a person falsely claiming to represent the Merrillville Police Department.

Residents were contacted by the suspect, who told them he or she had warrants for their arrest and instructed them to meet him or her with cash in hand, Merrillville police Cmdr. Jeff Rice said.

The suspect has used the real names of officers and has asked residents to call the Merrillville Police Department's phone number, Rice said.

Some of the calls have circulated outside Merrillville, Rice said.

Police asked anyone who received such calls to ignore them.

People who wish to report a scam of this nature may contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-769-3722.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

+99 Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

What happens when you put grapes in microwave

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts