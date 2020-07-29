Scammer posing as Region police officers to solicit money from victims, officials warn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — Police warned Region residents to be wary of calls from a person falsely claiming to represent the Merrillville Police Department.

Residents were contacted by the suspect, who told them he or she had warrants for their arrest and instructed them to meet him or her with cash in hand, Merrillville police Cmdr. Jeff Rice said.

The suspect has used the real names of officers and has asked residents to call the Merrillville Police Department's phone number, Rice said.

Some of the calls have circulated outside Merrillville, Rice said.

Police asked anyone who received such calls to ignore them.

People who wish to report a scam of this nature may contact the Merrillville Police Department at 219-769-3722.

