Scammers using Shop with a Cop ploy to solicit money, police say
Scammers using Shop with a Cop ploy to solicit money, police say

DYER — Residents are being targeted by suspected scammers trying to solicit money under the pretext of raising money for local police, officials said.

Dyer police issued a statement via Facebook Wednesday after several people reported getting calls about raising money for a supposed "Shop With a Cop" event.

Residents were contacted by several different numbers with a 219 area code, police said.

"We believe (this) to be a fraudulent attempt to obtain funds," a Dyer Fraternal Order of Police Facebook post states.

Local and state police lodges will not ask for money over the phone, Dyer police said.

The safest way to donate to the Police Department or Fraternal Order of Police is to drop money off in-person at the police station, located at 2150 Hart St., officials said.

To report any calls of a similar nature, contact the Dyer Police Department at 219-865-1163.

