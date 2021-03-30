Scene of SWAT callout to Cedar Lake home cleared without incident, police say

CEDAR LAKE — A SWAT team callout to a home late Monday ended peacefully after police learned there was less of a threat than initially thought involving a man who had barricaded himself inside, an official said.

Police initially thought the man may be a serious threat to himself and his 4-year-old child, who was believed to be inside the home with him but was not, Cedar Lake Police Chief Bill Fisher said.

Cedar Lake officers responded after 10 p.m. to the 13000 block of Soper Street for a welfare check. They were notified the man had made threats with a gun through text messages and photographs and had his child with him, Fisher said.

Police tried to speak with the man, but he refused to open the door for them, Fisher said. The Northwest Regional SWAT team was then called out due the possibility of the child being in the home, Fisher said.

SWAT officers were unsuccessful in speaking with the man over the phone. He later spoke with police after his mother arrived and spoke with him, Fisher said. It was then they learned the child was not with him and had not been for some time.