Schererville adopts ordinance regulating tobacco shops, cigar/hookah lounges

Before the council put the matter to a vote, Charlotte Woodworth, who owns a smoke shop in town, said she understands what the ordinance aims to do, but expressed concern.

"The only thing that I had a problem with in the last meeting is the fact that as a business owner of 21 years if I were to retire, and I had a buyer for my business, that that buyer has to be vetted in the same manner as a new location would vetted," Woodworth said.

"I don't see the purpose in that as far as vetting — it's almost like you're vetting an individual rather than a new location for a business."

Town Council Vice President Rob Guetzloff, D-Ward 3, asked if the ordinance contained a clause that wouldn't grandfather in a business if it had been sold to a new owner who plans to continue selling the same products.

Town Attorney David Austgen said if a new owner took over an existing business, "provided the use is identical," it would be considered a continuation of use, and the ordinance wouldn't affect the new owner.

"If there is any change, any deviation, any adjustment, and there's a zoning process to follow. In your code, that will be a use variance proceeding," Austgen added.