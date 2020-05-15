Schererville approves $15K facade grant for councilman's law office

His father was the contractor for the project, Johnson said.

Both the Redevelopment Commission and the Town Council approved Johnson's application and Cox's reimbursement 3-0. Town Council Vice President Rob Guetzloff was absent.

Johnson's facade grant application was given a favorable recommendation from the town's facade advisory committee.

Town Manager Bob Volkmann said the committee consisted of himself, Guetzloff, Plan Commission President Thomas Anderson and Town Council President Tom Schmitt.

Volkmann said it would have been a conflict of interest if Johnson had not recused himself from voting on the matter.

"He has as much right to apply for the grant as any other citizen," Volkmann said. "He is a businessman in the community. I mean, the intent of the facade program is for businesses to take advantage of it to improve their properties along the downtown corridor, so this is the only area that it exists in. I think his disclosure and everything removes all the conflicts."

Town Attorney David Austgen agreed with Volkmann's assessment.