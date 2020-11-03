 Skip to main content
Schererville board to vote on tobacco shop regulation ordinance in December
Schererville board to vote on tobacco shop regulation ordinance in December

SCHERERVILLE — An ordinance that would prohibit tobacco shops as a permitted use under town code will be put to a vote in December. 

During a study session Monday night, the Schererville Plan Commission, minus President Thomas Anderson, again discussed the ordinance, which would eliminate tobacco shops as an allowed use in the C-2 commercial district under the town's zoning ordinance

As first written, the ordinance didn't restrict hookah lounges, however, commissioners asked Attorney Alfredo Estrada remove hookah lounges as a permitted use. 

"I would stop short of including cigar lounges," Commissioner Drew Thomas said.  

Estrada said the amendment would require new tobacco shops coming into town to go before the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) for a variance of use. The BZA would then make a recommendation on the matter and send it to the Town Council for a final vote. 

"The process is meant to provide that oversight, not only at the BZA, their recommendation, but at the Town Council as well," he said. 

Commissioner Tom Kouros again voiced his support for the ordinance. 

"I think that these are detrimental to the town," Kouros said of tobacco shops. "You're just asking for problems if kids have access to this, and in Schererville right now, we have five, six, seven, how many of these places?"

Town Manager Bob Volkmann said he knows three tobacco shops have come into town within the last year. 

Commissioner Alex Gorman questioned if the ordinance was necessary, adding he's not sure the town wants empty storefronts because it's restricting retail shops. 

"I think that if the concern is that children younger than the allowable age would be the ones purchasing these products, that's an entire different issue altogether, that would be a legal issue rather than a zoning one," Gorman said, adding he seems to be outnumbered. 

Plan Commission Vice President Bill Jarvis, who previously expressed concern over the ordinance, appeared to change his tune. 

"If the state of Indiana is regulating things as far as 21 years old, I think that we need to review, as a town at the BZA level, the stores that are coming in to make sure it's good ventilation; all the restrictions are put in place," Jarvis said. "I think that we should have hookah lounges in there as well. That way, we have a little oversight as to what's coming to Schererville, not just say, 'Hey, we're desperate, we want you.' That's not a good idea."

The Plan Commission will hold a public hearing on the matter during its Dec. 7 meeting. 

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

