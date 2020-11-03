Schererville board to vote on tobacco shop regulation ordinance in December

Commissioner Tom Kouros again voiced his support for the ordinance.

"I think that these are detrimental to the town," Kouros said of tobacco shops. "You're just asking for problems if kids have access to this, and in Schererville right now, we have five, six, seven, how many of these places?"

Town Manager Bob Volkmann said he knows three tobacco shops have come into town within the last year.

Commissioner Alex Gorman questioned if the ordinance was necessary, adding he's not sure the town wants empty storefronts because it's restricting retail shops.

"I think that if the concern is that children younger than the allowable age would be the ones purchasing these products, that's an entire different issue altogether, that would be a legal issue rather than a zoning one," Gorman said, adding he seems to be outnumbered.

Plan Commission Vice President Bill Jarvis, who previously expressed concern over the ordinance, appeared to change his tune.