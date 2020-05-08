You are the owner of this article.
Schererville cancels summer festival, parade; fireworks postponed
Schererville cancels summer festival, parade; fireworks postponed

Schererville's 4th of July celebration at Rohrman Park 2018

Crowds enjoy food before the start of fireworks at Schererville's Fourth of July celebration at Rohrman Park on July 3, 2018. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

SCHERERVILLE — Summer celebrations have been canceled or rescheduled in Schererville as Indiana is looking to reopen through Gov. Eric Holcomb's "Back on Track Plan."

On Wednesday, the Schererville Parks and Recreation Department announced on Facebook the Fourth of July fireworks at Rohrman Park are being rescheduled, with a date to be determined.

Originally, the fireworks were planned for July 3.

The 2020 Schererville festival and parade have been canceled, the post reads. 

The five-day festival was set to begin June 10 at Redar Park, 217 Gregory St.

The decision was made based on "numerous factors," the department said in a news release, adding Gov. Holcomb's Back on Track plan prohibits fairs from opening under stages three and four. 

According to the plan, fairs, festivals and the state fair may resume during stage five, which begins July 4. 

"While this was a very difficult decision to make, we are absolutely certain this is the choice that had to be made in the interest of public safety for our community, festgoers and workers," the department said in a release.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

