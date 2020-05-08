Schererville cancels summer festival, parade; fireworks postponed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SCHERERVILLE — Summer celebrations have been canceled or rescheduled in Schererville as Indiana is looking to reopen through Gov. Eric Holcomb's "Back on Track Plan."

On Wednesday, the Schererville Parks and Recreation Department announced on Facebook the Fourth of July fireworks at Rohrman Park are being rescheduled, with a date to be determined.

Originally, the fireworks were planned for July 3.

The 2020 Schererville festival and parade have been canceled, the post reads.

The five-day festival was set to begin June 10 at Redar Park, 217 Gregory St.

The decision was made based on "numerous factors," the department said in a news release, adding Gov. Holcomb's Back on Track plan prohibits fairs from opening under stages three and four.

According to the plan, fairs, festivals and the state fair may resume during stage five, which begins July 4.