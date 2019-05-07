SCHERERVILLE — A local business manager secured the win to be the Democratic candidate to face the current Republican council member.
Democrats Edward Repay and Robin Arvanitis competed for the democratic nomination while Republican David Dejong stood unchallenged.
Arvanitis secured the candidacy as election results showed him having nearly a 32 percent lead over Repay Tuesday night.
Repay, a manager at U.S. Steel, has served on the Schererville Park Board as president for six years and has been an elected Democratic precinct committee member for nine years.
Arvanitis, a manager at Patti's All-American Gymnastics, has been involved in various nonprofit, town and youth organizations over the past 25 years.
DeJong, owner and brewer of Wildrose Brewing Company, has served as a town council member since 2017 and also has served as the council liaison to The Planning Commission and the Board of Zoning Appeals for more than 19 years.
DeJong was sworn in Jan. 18, 2017, as the Schererville Town Council representative for ward one, replacing Jerry Tippy, who stepped down after he was elected to the Lake County Board of Commissioners.
DeJong previously received 11 of the 13 votes from precinct committee members in the January 2017 caucus, beating fellow Republican Joey Minor for the position.