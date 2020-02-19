Schererville cops share conversation with residents over coffee

SCHERERVILLE — Schererville police officers chose to take their coffee (or tea) with a side of conversation Tuesday morning.

Starting at 8 a.m., about a dozen officials, including Schererville police officers, town officials and an officer with Canadian National (CN) Railway, gathered at at Sophia's Pancake House for Coffee with a Cop.

The department has hosted the program for six years and is a "novel concept" that serves the town well, said incoming police chief Pete Sormaz.

"We have several programs ... and it's all about relationships with the community," Sormaz said. "We're trying to (have a place) where they can voice their thoughts and opinions openly, and what better way to do it than having coffee?"

Sormaz said he thinks participants appreciate the casual, easy-going format. While diners ate their breakfast or drank coffee, Schererville officers roamed about Sophia's, sparking conversation and pouring cups of coffee along the way.

Eric Graf, special agent for CN police, said he often shows up to community policing events to answer questions about trains that officers may not be able to.