Schererville corn roast postponed to September, officials say

SCHERERVILLE — The Schererville Chamber of Commerce is still hoping to fire up grills this fall for the town's annual corn roast.
Though the Chamber had hoped to move forward with an end-of-July date, Margie Schwartz, president of the Chamber, said when Gov. Eric Holcomb paused Indiana's reopening plan, the Chamber chose to postpone the event.
As of now, the event is planned for Sept. 12 at Redar Park. The corn roast will run from 4-8 p.m., with a beer garden open from 4-11 p.m, according to the Chamber's website.
An all-you-can eat wristband is $6 when purchased online in advance and $7 at the event. The wristband includes all-you-can-eat corn and a pop or water.
"We had to make the difficult decision to move the Schererville Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Corn Roast to our alternative date," Schwartz said in an email. "Hopefully, we can move forward with Schererville’s longest-running event."
Schwartz said in an email attendees will be asked to follow social distancing, as well as directives put in place by Holcomb. Signage also will be posted throughout the park, she said.
"This one-night event has been held for 57 years, and the Schererville community has expressed their desire to the Chamber to move forward with this tradition," Schwartz said in an email. "Again, all social experiences and gathering will be subject to change in accordance with the current rules and regulations put in place by the State of Indiana."
During its July 1 meeting, the Schererville Park Board unanimously approved allowing town staff and the Chamber to work together directly, should the event need to be postponed again.
For more information, visit www.scherervillechamber.com.
