Schererville corn roast postponed to September, officials say

SCHERERVILLE — The Schererville Chamber of Commerce is still hoping to fire up grills this fall for the town's annual corn roast.

Though the Chamber had hoped to move forward with an end-of-July date, Margie Schwartz, president of the Chamber, said when Gov. Eric Holcomb paused Indiana's reopening plan, the Chamber chose to postpone the event.

As of now, the event is planned for Sept. 12 at Redar Park. The corn roast will run from 4-8 p.m., with a beer garden open from 4-11 p.m, according to the Chamber's website.

An all-you-can eat wristband is $6 when purchased online in advance and $7 at the event. The wristband includes all-you-can-eat corn and a pop or water.

"We had to make the difficult decision to move the Schererville Chamber of Commerce’s Annual Corn Roast to our alternative date," Schwartz said in an email. "Hopefully, we can move forward with Schererville’s longest-running event."