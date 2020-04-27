Schererville Fire Department makes birthday a sizzling hit

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SCHERERVILLE — Blake Jerkins wanted a bowling party to celebrate his 10th birthday last week.

The stay-at-home restrictions made that wish impossible to grant.

“This kid has been asking since the day after his ninth birthday to have a bowling party,” said his mother, Lisa Jerkins. “I’ve been promising him for a year now that we would take all of his friends bowling for his 10th birthday. It just melted my heart when he says, ‘Mom, I don’t think I can have that bowling party after all.’”

She said she heard the Schererville Fire Department did drive-by greetings when conditions allowed, so she contacted Deputy Fire Chief David Meyer. They made arrangements to have a few of the town’s trucks lead more than 25 carloads of Blake’s family and friends past the house.

“We are just happy we can help whenever and wherever we can,” Meyer said. “If we can put a smile on some faces during these uncertain times, we will do just that. Obviously, we have no control over emergency situations, but we are going to do what we can to accommodate this wonderful community.”

Neighbors and passing cars pulled over to watch the parade. A beaming Blake stood along the road and collected gifts, envelopes, and candy from the well-wishers.