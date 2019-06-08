SCHERERVILLE — Fifty-six students from 28 schools across Lake County passed through the doors of Albert's Diamond Jewelers, each leaving with a smile and a reminder of how their hard work paid off.
The company hosted its annual Most Improved Student Awards Saturday afternoon at the Schererville store.
Albert's has been hosting the awards for more than 30 years now, according to Josh Halpern, an owner of Albert's.
“We've awarded well over a couple thousand students who have walked through these doors over the decades,” Halpern said.
The students received a watch, a certificate, photos with the Albert's owners and a free admission ticket to the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting.
As Halpern awarded the students with a watch, he asked them to make a promise.
“When you wear this watch, I want you to gain inspiration from it,” he said.
Chloe Lopacki, a student who just completed fifth grade at Homan Elementary School in Schererville, beamed as her mother, Candice Lopacki, spoke about how hard her daughter has worked the past school year.
“We are very proud,” Candice Lopacki said. “She's tried really hard this year. She plays softball, does gymnastics and is in choir. She's also in Girl Scouts. She excels at everything she does.”
For Zarya Alexander, who just completed eighth grade at Forest Ridge Academy, the award was confirmation she's headed in the right direction to accomplish her dream of becoming a paleontologist.
“It feels really good,” Alexander said. “I feel like I finally accomplished something.”
Her parents said their daughter has been fascinated by dinosaurs and paleontology since she was 4 years old.
“We're glad she's stuck with it,” said her father, Lawrence Alexander. “It's been something she's been interested in for a long time.”
For Zoey Lopez, who just graduated from eighth grade at Hammond Baptist Schools Junior High, the extra dedication she has put into her past school year have brought her a step closer to her goal.
“When I graduate (high school), I want to be the valedictorian,” Lopez said.
Ricky Alyea, a recent graduate of Highland Middle School, said he was taken aback to learn he won the award.
“I was surprised when I heard about it because I felt a lot of people could've won this award,” Alyea said. “I feel special that it happened to me. I wasn't expecting it.”
Fred Halpern, another owner of Albert's, gave words of encouragement to each young student after they received their certificate and watch.
“I tell them I am proud to meet them and I'm proud to know them,” Fred Halpern said. “I let them know they were the one person we picked, and they are the ones who will help us change the world and make it a better place.”
He said the Most Improved Student Awards is one of his favorite days at the store.
“I was a lousy student,” Fred Halpern said. “Young people who are naturally good at school or typically get good grades normally get scholarships and all sorts of recognition and awards. But for the students who have went from a 'C' to a 'B' or worked really hard to improve in class, they don't always get recognized.”
Paul Lucas, Albert's marketing manager, said the awards were given to elementary and middle school students. The business reached out to faculty who choose who they consider to be the most improved student.
“We really want to recognize students who overcome challenges, whether it's a learning disability, challenges at home or behavioral issues, or going from a low grade to a 'B,'” Lucas said. “It's a chance to show them if you work to do better, you deserve recognition, it's not just for the 'A' students.”
Lucas said students who have previously received awards sometimes come back years later.
“One young man said it had a pivotal role and helped push him to want to go to college,” Lucas said. “It's amazing to see some of them come back 15 years later, and they still have the watch and the photo. It's those days we see how much it makes a difference in these kids' lives.”
Lucas said the company will continue the tradition by expanding to additional schools in the Region to impact more students.
“This is how we want to help change the world, one student at a time,” Fred Halpern said.”These are one of my favorite days here. All of the families have been thanking us for doing this, but they're thanking us for doing something we love.”