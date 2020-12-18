 Skip to main content
Schererville man charged in beating death of girlfriend
Schererville man charged in beating death of girlfriend

CROWN POINT — Schererville police arrested a 36-year-old man early Friday on charges alleging he beat his girlfriend to death in April, Deputy Police Chief Jeff Cook said.

Paul E. Jarosik was charged Thursday with one count of murder in connection with the death of Michelle Brown, 46, of Schererville.

Brown was found dead April 2 in the apartment she shared with Jarosik in the 2100 block of Meadow Lane, police said.

Detectives learned Brown and Jarosik had a volatile relationship, and she had confided in friends that Jarosik "was physically abusive and had beaten her multiple times when they argued, often slamming her head into kitchen cabinets and the refrigerator," Cook said.

An autopsy showed Brown died from massive blunt force trauma to the head. Medical reports showed some of the injures were weeks old and others were less than 24 hours old, indicating Brown suffered multiple blows to her head over time, Cook said.

"The Schererville Police Department would again like to offer our condolences to the family and friends of Michelle Brown, it’s our hope that the arrest of Paul Jarosik will provide some relief to them," Cook said.

Jarosik was arrested as he returned home from work early Friday, police said. He was being held without bond at the Lake County Jail.

His initial appearance had not yet been scheduled, online records showed.

