SCHERERVILLE — A Schererville man faces 29 felonies, including dealing heroin within 500 feet of an elementary school, police said.
Following a lengthy investigation, detectives with Schererville's Crime Reduction and Enforcement Unit filed several felony charges last week against 32-year-old Bradley J. Fastabend, according to the Schererville Police Department.
Fastabend was charged with dealing heroin within 500 feet of a school, dealing heroin, dealing heroin with a previous conviction, dealing fentanyl, possession of narcotic drugs and maintaining a common nuisance, according to Lake Superior Court records. Other charges also involve related drug allegations.
“We use every resource possible to catch those dealing narcotics in our community,” Schererville police Cmdr. Jeff Cook said. “We don't tolerate that here.”
Fastabend is accused of dealing heroin within 500 feet of Peifer Elementary School at 1824 Cline Avenue in Schererville, Cook said.
On Friday, Fastabend was taken into custody at the Lake County Jail, where his bond was set at $40,000, according to court records.
The Crime Reduction and Enforcement Unit is a specialized resource created to aid investigation and patrol divisions and target criminal activity in specific areas.