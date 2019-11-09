{{featured_button_text}}
Bradley J. Fastabend

Bradley J. Fastabend

 Provided by Schererville Police Department

SCHERERVILLE — A Schererville man faces 29 felonies, including dealing heroin within 500 feet of an elementary school, police said.

Following a lengthy investigation, detectives with Schererville's Crime Reduction and Enforcement Unit filed several felony charges last week against 32-year-old Bradley J. Fastabend, according to the Schererville Police Department.

Fastabend was charged with dealing heroin within 500 feet of a school, dealing heroin, dealing heroin with a previous conviction, dealing fentanyl, possession of narcotic drugs and maintaining a common nuisance, according to Lake Superior Court records. Other charges also involve related drug allegations.

“We use every resource possible to catch those dealing narcotics in our community,” Schererville police Cmdr. Jeff Cook said. “We don't tolerate that here.”

Fastabend is accused of dealing heroin within 500 feet of Peifer Elementary School at 1824 Cline Avenue in Schererville, Cook said. 

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

On Friday, Fastabend was taken into custody at the Lake County Jail, where his bond was set at $40,000, according to court records.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The Crime Reduction and Enforcement Unit is a specialized resource created to aid investigation and patrol divisions and target criminal activity in specific areas.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

+54 Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.