Schererville OKs addition plan for business despite neighbors' concerns about water issues

SCHERERVILLE — Despite concerns and questions raised by neighboring businesses, the Plan Commission has approved an addition for a former pizzeria along U.S. 30.

Robert Gates wants to develop a beauty salon and private office on the former site of Dozeli Pizzeria at 1120 Lincoln Hwy. He is seeking waivers of the town’s storm water drainage ordinance.

Engineer Doug Rettig, representing Gates, said his client wants to divide the property into two lots, building for now on one of those lots. Rettig said his client would like to begin construction as soon as possible and will present the site plan at next month’s commission meeting.

Two neighboring business owners expressed concerns over current water problems and the existence of a nearby wetland. They also said they have yet to see a site plan.

Rettig said the site plan is not finished but will be ready when his client seeks commission approval the following month.

In other business, planners approved primary approval of a one-lot general industrial subdivision at 322 W. Division St. for Site Services Inc. Engineer Gary Torrenga explained the Highland-based asphalt paving and maintenance contractor wants to move to Schererville.