Schererville OKs addition plan for business despite neighbors' concerns about water issues

SCHERERVILLE — Despite concerns and questions raised by neighboring businesses, the Plan Commission has approved an addition for a former pizzeria along U.S. 30.
Robert Gates wants to develop a beauty salon and private office on the former site of Dozeli Pizzeria at 1120 Lincoln Hwy. He is seeking waivers of the town’s storm water drainage ordinance.
Engineer Doug Rettig, representing Gates, said his client wants to divide the property into two lots, building for now on one of those lots. Rettig said his client would like to begin construction as soon as possible and will present the site plan at next month’s commission meeting.
Two neighboring business owners expressed concerns over current water problems and the existence of a nearby wetland. They also said they have yet to see a site plan.
Rettig said the site plan is not finished but will be ready when his client seeks commission approval the following month.
In other business, planners approved primary approval of a one-lot general industrial subdivision at 322 W. Division St. for Site Services Inc. Engineer Gary Torrenga explained the Highland-based asphalt paving and maintenance contractor wants to move to Schererville.
Torrenga said the property in question is located at the northwest corner of Gatlin Road and Division Street. The site already has sanitary sewers, water, and access to drainage.
The engineer added that Site Services plans to use Conex boxes for storage of petroleum products. Such boxes must go before the Board of Zoning Appeals, and the petitioner has applied to the BZA for approval.
Developed during the Korean War to transport and store supplies, the Conex box has been reinvented for a standard intermodal shipping container widely used today by container shipping companies.
Elsewhere, the Plan Commission voted for the following:
• Secondary approval of a one-lot institutional subdivision for Homan Elementary School, 210 E. Joliet St. The school is consolidating some of its properties.
• Revisions to the Sherwood Creek Plaza, enabling Munster Medical Research Foundation Inc., to build a 41-by-55-foot addition on the west side. Also accepted were findings of fact on revisions to the Sherwood Creek Plaza PUD.
• Primary approval of the U.S. 30 commercial corridor overlay district for Nisi Greek Taverna, 1204 Lincoln Hwy. Petitioners Dean and Katherine Frangos, the owners, have made interior and exterior renovations.
