Schererville park paving rescheduled
Schererville park paving rescheduled

Schererville
The Times

SCHERERVILLE — The walking trail at Plum Creek Park will be closed for resurfacing later this week. 

The closure is expected to last from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, weather depending, during which the entire park will be closed, according to a press release from the town.

Signage will be posted.

Originally, the closure was supposed to take place Monday, however, rain caused the project to be moved back, said Diane Horar, the town's administrative assistant. 

