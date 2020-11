Schererville police seek help identifying burglary suspect

SCHERERVILLE — Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man suspected of burglarizing a local business and stealing an undetermined amount of money from inside.

The suspect was caught on camera about 1 a.m. Monday inside the building in the 8100 block of Burr Street, Schererville Deputy Police Chief Jeff Cook said.

Police described the suspect as a white male of medium build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt or jacket, a face covering and blue jeans. He is also a smoker, police said.

Anyone who can provide more information or is able to identify the suspect is urged to contact Schererville police Detective Anthony Buonadonna at 219-322-5000, ext. 2350, or to call the department's crime tip line at 219-865-4646. Callers may remain anonymous, police said.

