Schererville police, surrounding areas investigating rumors of planned looting, police say

SCHERERVILLE — Schererville authorities are investigating rumors of planned looting early Friday and are actively patrolling business areas in town.

On Thursday, the Schererville Police Department was made aware of information that indicated a group allegedly plans to loot business areas in town around 1 a.m. to 1:30 a.m. Friday, said Deputy Chief of Police Jeff Cook.

"Schererville police along with surrounding agencies are on alert and ready to take action should an attempt take place," Cook said. "We encourage business owners and citizens to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity immediately."

Cook said police are still working to determine the source of the information and whether it is true or fictitious. Meanwhile, he said Schererville police are on standby.

"We will continue to investigate the rumors while maintaining vigilant patrols of local businesses," Cook said.

