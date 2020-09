Schererville teen still missing, believed to be in Region

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SCHERERVILLE — After a 15-year-old was reported missing from his home in August, the search continues.

Michael Jones was last seen at his home in Schererville on Aug. 22, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Jones is described as an African American male with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Jones may still be in the Schererville area somewhere or possibly Merrillville.

If anyone has information about Jones’ whereabouts, they are asked to contact 1-800-THE-LOST.

