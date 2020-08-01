You are the owner of this article.
Schererville to kick off summer concert series this week
Schererville recreation

The pavilion and playground at Redar Park in Schererville are shown.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

SCHERERVILLE — The town is gearing up to transform Redar Park into an outdoor concert venue. 

On Friday, the town will kick off its summer concert series "Rhythm and Rock" at Redar Park, 217 Gregory St. 

The outdoor concerts will go from 5 to 10 p.m. every Friday through Aug. 21. 

Dick Diamond and the Dusters will take the stage Friday; Libido Funk Circus will play on Aug. 14; and Echoes of Pompeii will close out the concert series on Aug. 21. 

Food trucks will be present, and concert goers are allowed to bring their own beer or wine. 

During its July 8 meeting, the Town Council unanimously approved to allow beer and wine at various events at parks throughout the town that are planned for the rest of the year. 

The Parks Department will continue to host Redar Park Rendezvous at 11 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday until Aug. 11, where people can grab lunch from a food truck in the park. 

Food trucks are announced the day prior on the department's Facebook page @ScherervilleParksandRecreation.

Also planned at Redar Park include an Evening Under The Stars from 7-9:30 p.m. Aug. 28 and the 57th annual Schererville Chamber of Commerce Corn Roast from 4-11 p.m. Sept. 12. 

For more information, visit www.schererville.org or call the parks department at 219-865-5530.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

