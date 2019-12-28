SCHERERVILLE — Janet Lukasik has owned 77th Avenue Outdoor Storage in Schererville along U.S. 41 for 14 years.
During that time, she has never had drainage problems to the west or southwest side of her building.
Since construction came into the area, water has come over in excess, Lukasik said.
Now, a new commercial development wants to move into the area.
"It's just a lot of water flooding my campers," Lukasik recently told members of the Schererville Plan Commission during a study session.
Lukasik said she has one drain on her property; however, it wasn't meant to handle the influx of water. The drain, which is on the north side of the building, typically handles water from the railroad.
She presented the Plan Commission with a stack of photos from various flooding incidents.
Before more development comes to the area, Lukasik said she would like to see the flooding addressed.
"I just don't want water. I am tired of water," she said.
Town Manager Bob Volkmann said he's not sure what's causing a problem in the area, but he said that's why engineers have been involved.
"Certainly, this is an opportunity to see if there's a problem there, what can be done to correct it."
Volkmann said the town plans on taking care of a ditch near Lukasik's property that runs along the railroad, but steps need to be taken to address the flooding issue as a whole.
"This issue ... we're going to need to resolve this or at least identify what's going on here so that there can be a long-term resolution," Volkmann added.
Gary Torrenga, with Torrenga Engineering Inc., said he wants to take care of the issue. Torrenga was present during the meeting on behalf of Ken Drenth of K&C Development.
In 2018, Drenth went before the Plan Commission seeking primary plat approval for Mi-Box storage containers and mini-storage buildings on Lot 3 at 7701 U.S. 41. Drenth received primary plat approval and secondary primary plat approval.
Now, Drenth is seeking approval for Lot 4 for a commercial development at the same address, which would include a 16,600-square-foot mixed retail office building that would allow for seven tenants.
Plan Commission members agreed they would like to again review the plan during a study session. The next Plan Commission meeting is scheduled for Jan. 6.