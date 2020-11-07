Schererville welcomes new firefighter

SCHERERVILLE — The Schererville Fire Department added one to its ranks Thursday evening.

During a Board of Safety meeting, Ryan Abens was sworn in as a full-time firefighter and emergency medical technician (EMT) by Schererville Clerk-Treasurer Mike Troxell.

Abens, who hails from the northern suburbs of Chicago, said being in sworn in was surreal and a long time coming.

"It started off with the volunteer side and didn't realize for sure that this was what I wanted to do, but quickly realized that this is my passion," Abens said. "I'm looking forward to serving Schererville."

Abens, who will wear badge No. 54, first joined the department as a part-time member in April.

The firefighter plans to begin paramedic class in January.

