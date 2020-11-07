 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Schererville welcomes new firefighter
alert urgent

Schererville welcomes new firefighter

{{featured_button_text}}
Schererville welcomes new fire fighter

Schererville Fire Chief Robert Patterson, right, pins a badge on the shirt of Firefighter/EMT Ryan Abens during a Thursday Board of Safety meeting. 

 Mary Freda, The Times

SCHERERVILLE — The Schererville Fire Department added one to its ranks Thursday evening. 

During a Board of Safety meeting, Ryan Abens was sworn in as a full-time firefighter and emergency medical technician (EMT) by Schererville Clerk-Treasurer Mike Troxell. 

Abens, who hails from the northern suburbs of Chicago, said being in sworn in was surreal and a long time coming. 

"It started off with the volunteer side and didn't realize for sure that this was what I wanted to do, but quickly realized that this is my passion," Abens said. "I'm looking forward to serving Schererville."

Abens, who will wear badge No. 54, first joined the department as a part-time member in April.

The firefighter plans to begin paramedic class in January.

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Nov. 7

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts