Schilling honored with Sagamore at St. John Oktoberfest

After a year with no festival due to the pandemic, Betkowski noted, “This is great for the community, getting people out and seeing friends again. The church and school here do a lot.”

Some adults brought children onto the dance floor for music provided by several groups, including the Ed Wagner Brass Band. “Bro” Wagner, Ed’s father, started the group in 1945. Ed began playing with the group 52 years ago.

“I just love the music and I love to see the people enjoying themselves,” said Wagner, a trumpeter, joined by sons and fellow band members Eddy Jr. and Matt. Several group members are the second and third generations to perform with the band.

A tuba player, Eddy Jr. said the group plays the Bavarian town style music, the type heard in many German communities.

Vocalist Suzy Ramel, the wife of a band member, has been singing about 10 years. “I love the connection to my family history,” said Ramel, who is German and Polish. “This way I can share my heritage. It’s important to carry on this tradition to our children and keep this music alive.”