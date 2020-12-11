School boards association calls on legislators to maintain public education funding in 2021 session

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Schools Boards Association is calling on legislators to maintain full funding for public education over the next two years.

ISBA leaders shared their priorities on Thursday for the 2021 legislative session, where lawmakers will begin discussion next month of setting state budgets amid falling revenues brought by the coronavirus pandemic.

"Recent funding increases need to be sustained and elevated now and in future years to maintain momentum on improving teacher pay and addressing Indiana's ranking of 39th in the nation for per pupil spending," ISBA Executive Director Terry Spradlin said in a news release.

In the last budget session, the Indiana General Assembly directed a $763 million increase in funding to K-12 education for the current two-year budget — a total Gov. Eric Holcomb and state legislators pledged to maintain as the coronavirus pandemic set in.

ISBA representatives say they did their part, directing this increased funding to new resources and teacher salaries.