School bus driver barred after recorded confrontation, officials say

A substitute bus driver has been barred from working with Tri-Creek School Corp. following a video showing an alleged confrontation, officials said.

Tri-Creek Superintendent Rod Gardin said the video appeared on Facebook on Thursday. It is unconfirmed by officials what the video showed or what the confrontation entailed, but the school verified it didn't involve students or staff.

On Friday, the district responded with a letter to parents that said police are involved in the matter, but authorities declined to give further information.

"We are aware of this, and the case is being investigated," Cedar Lake Police Chief William Fisher said. "We cannot release any information at this time."

The video, Gardin said, depicted the substitute driver in a verbal confrontation with what sounded like another adult outside of school hours and not on school property.

He said the video was "garbled" and difficult to understand.

"It's about what I said in the letter, having high-quality people working with our kids," Gardin said. "The district takes that very seriously."