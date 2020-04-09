School City of East Chicago names new superintendent

EAST CHICAGO — Longtime East Chicago educator Dee-Etta Wright has been named superintendent of the School City of East Chicago.
The School City of East Chicago Board of Trustees approved Wright’s contract as new superintendent in a 4-0 vote Monday night.
Wright had been serving as interim superintendent following former East Chicago leader Paige McNulty’s resignation in August.
McNulty has since been named interim emergency manager in the Gary Community School Corp. after working with the Indiana Department of Education’s Federal Programs Department.
“The contract was awarded to Ms. Wright for her continued commitment to the School City of East Chicago,” school board President Vanessa Hernandez-Orange said in the board’s Monday night meeting, conducted via Zoom video. “Ms. Wright, a 30-plus-year employee for the School City of East Chicago, was named our interim superintendent during a time where our district needed stability and direction. She has come on with full intentions of moving our district forward.”
Wright was a science teacher at East Chicago Central High School for 25 years prior to earning her administrator's license.
She counts retired East Chicago Superintendent Youssef “Dr. Joe” Yomtoob as a professional mentor who first entrusted her as principal of Block Middle School in fall 2015.
At Block, Wright oversaw academic improvement in the school on the brink of state takeover after four consecutive years of failing state accountability grades.
The school improved to a D grade in the following two school years, and a C in the 2017-18 school year.
Wright returned to EC Central as principal in the 2018-19 school year before being named interim superintendent in September 2019.
“I’m committed to East Chicago,” Wright said. “I’m very passionate about East Chicago — about what we can do and what we’re capable of doing.”
Wright will receive a $140,000 annual salary as superintendent. Her contract will be available for renewal next year, Wright said.
In her role as interim superintendent, Wright implemented mandatory administrator walk-throughs and weekly superintendent observations for building principals.
Continuing as the district’s leader, Wright said she plans to prioritize academic achievement, social and emotional learning resources and expanded career and technical education opportunities.
Districtwide, the school city saw two of its elementary schools receive D grades and two receive F grades in the last two years of state accountability rankings.
Wright said she wants to improve these grades through goal setting and data analysis for each building, as well as through placing an emphasis on education serving the whole child.
East Chicago currently has one social worker placed in each of its schools, Wright said. The superintendent said she is working now with school leaders to develop teacher training for bringing social and emotional learning lessons into their regular curriculum.
“She’s shown her capability of being a game changer,” said Helen Steinbach, president of the East Chicago Federation of Teachers. “She’s always been open to making sure we have a seat at the table.”
Wright has been working with building leaders, teachers and staff to respond to changes in education this spring prompted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Students in the East Chicago district are remote learning from home four days a week through the end of the school year. Wright said she expects when students are allowed to return to physical school buildings, East Chicago educators will invest heavily in afterschool tutoring to help bridge the gap in any instructional loss while students finish their school years from home.
“We’re going to get through this,” Wright said of the coronavirus pandemic, offering advice to students and families. “Make sure kids are focusing on the basics. Keep them engaged. Keep the mind flowing, and reach out to building teachers as much as possible.”
