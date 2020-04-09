School City of East Chicago names new superintendent

Wright said she wants to improve these grades through goal setting and data analysis for each building, as well as through placing an emphasis on education serving the whole child.

East Chicago currently has one social worker placed in each of its schools, Wright said. The superintendent said she is working now with school leaders to develop teacher training for bringing social and emotional learning lessons into their regular curriculum.

“She’s shown her capability of being a game changer,” said Helen Steinbach, president of the East Chicago Federation of Teachers. “She’s always been open to making sure we have a seat at the table.”

Wright has been working with building leaders, teachers and staff to respond to changes in education this spring prompted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Students in the East Chicago district are remote learning from home four days a week through the end of the school year. Wright said she expects when students are allowed to return to physical school buildings, East Chicago educators will invest heavily in afterschool tutoring to help bridge the gap in any instructional loss while students finish their school years from home.