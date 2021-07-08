School City of East Chicago superintendent retiring after 32 years in the district

EAST CHICAGO — The superintendent of the School City of East Chicago has retired.

After 32 years in the district, Dee-Etta Wright said she will hold all of the memories from East Chicago in her heart, but she is excited for the next chapter of her life. Her retirement was announced at Tuesday night's school board meeting.

"The thought of leaving EC made me sad for a moment," she said. "Then a voice said to me, 'This is what you have been planning for.'"

Even after she leaves, Wright — who was named superintendent in April 2020 — said she will continue to pray for the students and staff in East Chicago. She wished the school city success as it navigates its new territories.

Details about Wright's last day were not discussed at Tuesday's meeting.

Trustee Anton Williams thanked Wright for her work for the district over the past three decades. To go from being his Earth science teacher to being his boss as a principal and now working with her side by side as a school board member, he said Wright will never be forgotten.