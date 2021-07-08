 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School City of East Chicago superintendent retiring after 32 years in the district
urgent

School City of East Chicago superintendent retiring after 32 years in the district

Dee-Etta Wright

School City of East Chicago

Base salary: $140,000

Schools in district: Seven

Total students: 3,846

Total full-time educators: 318

Source: School City of East Chicago superintendent contract, Indiana Department of Education

 Provided photo

EAST CHICAGO — The superintendent of the School City of East Chicago has retired. 

After 32 years in the district, Dee-Etta Wright said she will hold all of the memories from East Chicago in her heart, but she is excited for the next chapter of her life. Her retirement was announced at Tuesday night's school board meeting. 

"The thought of leaving EC made me sad for a moment," she said. "Then a voice said to me, 'This is what you have been planning for.'"

Even after she leaves, Wright — who was named superintendent in April 2020 — said she will continue to pray for the students and staff in East Chicago. She wished the school city success as it navigates its new territories. 

School City of East Chicago names new superintendent

Join Tristan DeFord, Jami Rieck, and Nancy Zakutanksky on a shift working for Superior Ambulance in Merrillville.

Details about Wright's last day were not discussed at Tuesday's meeting.

Trustee Anton Williams thanked Wright for her work for the district over the past three decades. To go from being his Earth science teacher to being his boss as a principal and now working with her side by side as a school board member, he said Wright will never be forgotten.

The district also approved a contract with Administrative Assistance LLC, a company that provides interim superintendent services on an as-needed basis. The services can be terminated with a written 14-day notice and compensation for those services is based upon the daily rate of the outgoing superintendent's salary, explained the district's attorney Jewell Harris Jr., at the meeting.

When reviewing future board meeting dates, President Vanessa Hernandez-Orange said they will "more than likely" hold a special board meeting sometime next week. The next regularly scheduled school board meeting will be at 6 p.m. July 21.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Vigil held for Florida building collapse victims

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Education Reporter

AnnMarie Hilton is an education reporter for The Times. She grew up in a Chicago suburb and studied journalism at Northwestern University. Before coming to The Times, she worked as a business reporter in Wisconsin.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts