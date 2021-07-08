School City of East Chicago superintendent retiring after 32 years in the district

EAST CHICAGO — The superintendent of the School City of East Chicago has retired.
After 32 years in the district, Dee-Etta Wright said she will hold all of the memories from East Chicago in her heart, but she is excited for the next chapter of her life. Her retirement was announced at Tuesday night's school board meeting.
"The thought of leaving EC made me sad for a moment," she said. "Then a voice said to me, 'This is what you have been planning for.'"
Even after she leaves, Wright — who was named superintendent in April 2020 — said she will continue to pray for the students and staff in East Chicago. She wished the school city success as it navigates its new territories.
Details about Wright's last day were not discussed at Tuesday's meeting.
Trustee Anton Williams thanked Wright for her work for the district over the past three decades. To go from being his Earth science teacher to being his boss as a principal and now working with her side by side as a school board member, he said Wright will never be forgotten.
The district also approved a contract with Administrative Assistance LLC, a company that provides interim superintendent services on an as-needed basis. The services can be terminated with a written 14-day notice and compensation for those services is based upon the daily rate of the outgoing superintendent's salary, explained the district's attorney Jewell Harris Jr., at the meeting.
When reviewing future board meeting dates, President Vanessa Hernandez-Orange said they will "more than likely" hold a special board meeting sometime next week. The next regularly scheduled school board meeting will be at 6 p.m. July 21.