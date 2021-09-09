School City of Hammond adds COVID-19 cases to website, reports 80 so far this year

HAMMOND — Since starting the school year with a mask requirement, the School City of Hammond has seen fewer than 100 COVID-19 cases among students.

Across 18 schools and over 12,000 students, 80 positive cases have been reported in a spreadsheet posted on the district’s website. The data breaks down the cases per week at each school.

The district's public COVID-19 tracker has only been up for a short amount of time. In late August, the district told The Times the health services department tracked cases internally, but there was not a dashboard on the website.

It doesn’t say when the data was last updated or how frequently it will be updated, but as of Thursday there were 17 cases reported for the week of Aug. 16, 37 for the week of Aug. 23 and 26 for the week of Aug. 30.

Eggers Middle School has seen the most cases overall with 12 across the three weeks. Seven of those cases were reported during the week of Aug. 23.

Thirteen of the total cases have come from the two high schools — Hammond Central and Morton.