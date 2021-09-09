School City of Hammond adds COVID-19 cases to website, reports 80 so far this year

HAMMOND — Since starting the school year with a mask requirement, the School City of Hammond has seen fewer than 100 COVID-19 cases among students.
Across 18 schools and over 12,000 students, 80 positive cases have been reported in a spreadsheet posted on the district’s website. The data breaks down the cases per week at each school.
The district's public COVID-19 tracker has only been up for a short amount of time. In late August, the district told The Times the health services department tracked cases internally, but there was not a dashboard on the website.
It doesn’t say when the data was last updated or how frequently it will be updated, but as of Thursday there were 17 cases reported for the week of Aug. 16, 37 for the week of Aug. 23 and 26 for the week of Aug. 30.
Eggers Middle School has seen the most cases overall with 12 across the three weeks. Seven of those cases were reported during the week of Aug. 23.
Thirteen of the total cases have come from the two high schools — Hammond Central and Morton.
Franklin and Wallace elementary schools have not reported any cases so far this school year.
The data doesn’t include the number of students in quarantine for exposure.
The school city’s Return to Learn plan that was approved back in July said masks are required for all students. Masks are also required for staff, unless they show proof of vaccination.
If the schools are “safe and healthy” in late October, students who show proof of vaccination won’t have to wear them when they return from fall break.
Other Lake County districts have seen more cases such as Crown Point Community School Corp. with 110. And districts such as School City of East Chicago with a fraction of the total students has seen fewer total cases: 39.