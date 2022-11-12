School City of Hammond's production of 'The Lion King Jr.' largest in district history

HAMMOND — With 140 students representing every school in the district, the School City of Hammond's production of "The Lion King Jr." this weekend will be the largest in district history by number of students involved.

"Every school we have in School City of Hammond is involved in this show," faculty co-director Aarynn Bernard said, explaining that the play is an all-district production. "All the way from a couple students we have that are pre-K to 12th grade."

Bernard said the months-long process of putting the production together was "a labor of love."

"I would be remiss if I said that it was all sprinkles and fairies and sunshine," she said. "But I will say that it's worth it. It's definitely worth it, all the hard work, all the long hours, all the emails and phone calls and meetings. When we see the first couple seconds of the show, it is already paid and done."

She is directing the show alongside co-director Erin Fitzpatrick.

Bernard was awestruck by the growth she saw in the students involved in the production.

"In auditions, we see how strong they are," she said. "However, in this process, we see them grow even more."

"The Lion King Jr." is an adapted and shortened version of the theatrical version of "The Lion King," which is playing on Broadway in New York City now.

"The cool part about the junior show is that it's adapted a little better for our younger cast members," Bernard said. "It is a family affair — bring everyone in your family from your youngest children to your great grandma and grandpa."

At times, actors will be speaking real Swahili during the show.

"We are actually speaking actual African tongue in the show," Bernard said. "You are swiftly taken on a journey to Africa in the first couple of seconds of the show."

Junior Haylee Needham will be playing Timon the meerkat.

"All of his lines are puns," she said. "It's great."

Needham said she particularly enjoyed that the play includes the elementary and middle school students as well as the high schoolers.

"Our children's cast, they really rose to the occasion," she said. "And they're adorable."

The experience has made her realize that the performing arts program at School City of Hammond is in good hands after she and her classmates graduate and move on. But for now, she's grateful for the opportunity the play has given her.

"It's definitely been a lot of work," Needham said. "But it's been a bigger reward than I could ever ask for."

Maribel Valez, a junior member of the tech crew, agreed.

While their work is mostly behind the scenes and out of the audience's eyes, the tech crew has an important role. They program and operate the lighting, set up the stage and props and move everything around during the show itself.

"There wouldn't really be a show without all that work being put into it," Valez said.

Valez will be operating lights during the show.

The show opened Thursday evening and continued at 7 p.m. Friday, with weekend performances at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave. Tickets are $5 for children 12 and under, $10 for adults and $7 for senior citizens and students. All the cast and crew hope members of the Hammond and Northwest Indiana community will come to one of the performances.

"You will hear a really awesome story about growth and learning and the process of life itself," Bernard said. "I think everyone that comes to the show can take something away from it."