School City of Hobart hosting job fair for mix of substitute positions
urgent

School City of Hobart

Hobart High School

  • 2018-19 Grade: A
  • 2018-19 without hold harmless: B
  • 2017-18 Grade: A
  • 2016-17 Grade: B
  • 2015-16 Grade: B

Hobart Middle School 

  • 2018-19 Grade: B
  • 2018-19 without hold harmless: D
  • 2017-18 Grade: B
  • 2016-17 Grade: B
  • 2015-16 Grade: C

Early Learning Center-George Earle

  • 2018-19 Grade: B
  • 2018-19 without hold harmless: C
  • 2017-18 Grade: B
  • 2016-17 Grade: A
  • 2015-16 Grade: B

Liberty Elementary School

  • 2018-19 Grade: B
  • 2018-19 without hold harmless: D
  • 2017-18 Grade: B
  • 2016-17 Grade: A
  • 2015-16 Grade: A

Ridge View Elementary School 

  • 2018-19 Grade: C
  • 2018-19 without hold harmless: C
  • 2017-18 Grade: C
  • 2016-17 Grade: A
  • 2015-16 Grade: C

Joan Martin Elementary School

  • 2018-19 Grade: B
  • 2018-19 without hold harmless: C
  • 2017-18 Grade: B
  • 2016-17 Grade: A
  • 2015-16 Grade: A
 Image from Google Maps

HOBART — The School City of Hobart is hosting a substitute job fair later this month. 

According to a tweet from the district, the job fair will be on July 21 at the Administration Office behind Hobart Middle School. People who are interested need to apply online no later than Friday for a guaranteed interview.

Substitute positions are available for teachers, classroom aides, custodial staff, food service personnel and bus drivers and aides.

Applications can be found at www.hobart.k12.in.us/hr. People who apply will receive an email to sign up for an interview after they submit their application.

For questions, people can contact Jonathan Mock, director of human resources at 219-942-8885.

