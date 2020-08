School district quarantines 228 students

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNCIE — An eastern Indiana school district has sent 228 students home to quarantine to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in what appeared to be the largest isolating case among state schools amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Delaware Community Schools took action after a football player at Delta High School tested positive for the virus several days ago. The school district is aware of only that one case, The Star Press reported Tuesday.

“However, after yesterday, we know of a few students who are in the testing process, are experiencing many of the COVID-19 symptoms, and may have direct connections to our positive case,” Superintendent Reece Mann told the newspaper.

It’s the largest student quarantine in the state reported so far, topping the roughly 48 students affected in the Lanesville Community Schools in southern Indiana's Harrison County.

The Delaware Community Schools quarantine affected 153 students at Delta High School, 68 at Delta Middle School and seven others at two elementary schools. The district has about 2,600 students.