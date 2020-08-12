You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
School district quarantines 228 students
urgent

School district quarantines 228 students

{{featured_button_text}}

MUNCIE — An eastern Indiana school district has sent 228 students home to quarantine to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in what appeared to be the largest isolating case among state schools amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The Delaware Community Schools took action after a football player at Delta High School tested positive for the virus several days ago. The school district is aware of only that one case, The Star Press reported Tuesday.

School district says no pajamas for online classes

“However, after yesterday, we know of a few students who are in the testing process, are experiencing many of the COVID-19 symptoms, and may have direct connections to our positive case,” Superintendent Reece Mann told the newspaper.

It’s the largest student quarantine in the state reported so far, topping the roughly 48 students affected in the Lanesville Community Schools in southern Indiana's Harrison County.

WATCH NOW: Gary schools delays first day after internet, power outages obstruct virtual learning

The Delaware Community Schools quarantine affected 153 students at Delta High School, 68 at Delta Middle School and seven others at two elementary schools. The district has about 2,600 students.

“Unfortunately, we are in a situation where parents seem to be sending their child/children to school even when they are symptomatic or possibly even when they, as parents, have been tested and are awaiting the results, later to find out they are positive,” Mann said in an email.

COVID-19 claims another 3 lives in Region; Indiana exceeds 76,000 cases

Mary Burkholder, who has three children in the Del-Com school system, said she was surprised and worried after receiving an automated call Monday night from the superintendent informing her that her daughter was chosen to quarantine for 14 days.

“They need to shut down and go to eLearning if they can’t keep our kids safe only three days in,” Burkholder told The Star Press.

Classes started last Thursday.

How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Could this be T-Rex's relative?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts