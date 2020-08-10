School district says no pajamas for online classes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The school district in Illinois’ capital city has updated its school dress code policy for remote learning, saying students can't wear pajama pants, slippers or hats while on camera when classes start this month.

Springfield Public Schools officials said they hope students approach online classes the same way they would attending classes in person and that means following a dress code that also bars hoods, sunglasses and bandannas, among other things. The district said students should also be “sitting up out of bed preferably at a desk or table” during remote learning, according to its school manual.

“The expectation is that the dress code is upheld," Jason Wind, director of school support, recently told school board members. "We don’t need students in pajamas and all those other things while on their Zoom conferences.”

School officials said the policy changes were developed with teachers, administrators and parents.

However, some parents disagreed with the rules.