School district shares blame for crash that killed 3, NTSB says

Authorities have said the students were waiting for the bus on the opposite side of the road. After being signaled by the driver to cross, the four students entered the roadway and were struck by Shepherd’s truck.

At the time of her arrest, Shepherd, 25, told authorities she didn’t realize that she was approaching a stopped school bus, despite the activated stop arm and flashing lights. Court documents show Shepherd told police she saw the lights but didn’t recognize the vehicle as a school bus until the children were right in front of her.

“When our school-aged children walk out the door to meet the school bus in the morning, parents have the right to know that everything possible is being done for their safety,” NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said. “This crash tells us that we can and should do more."

The school corporation issued a statement saying it “has implemented a transportation safety review committee” that meets regularly.

As a result of its investigation, the NTSB has issued safety recommendations to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Tippecanoe Valley School Corp., the Indiana Department of Education and other entities.