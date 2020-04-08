You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
School district shares blame for crash that killed 3, NTSB says
alert urgent

School district shares blame for crash that killed 3, NTSB says

{{featured_button_text}}
Children Killed-Indiana

Emergency personnel responding a collision that killed three children crossing SR 25 as they were boarding their school bus north of Rochester, Indiana on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.

 Santiago Flores

ROCHESTER, Ind. — The National Transportation Safety Board said Tuesday that a northern Indiana school district is partially to blame for a 2018 crash that killed three siblings crossing a rural highway to reach their stopped school bus.

The wreck was caused by a pickup truck driver’s failure to stop for the school bus, despite the vehicle's activated and clearly visible warning lights and stop arm, and a road warning sign for the upcoming school bus stop, the NTSB said in part of its final report into the Oct. 30, 2018, crash near Rochester.

However, contributing to the cause of the crash was the Tippecanoe Valley School Corp.’s inadequate safety assessment of school bus routes, resulting in a prevalence of bus stops that required students to cross high-speed roadways, the NTSB said.

'Just an accident and not a crime': Indiana woman appealing conviction in fatal school bus crash

The agency also found there was no clear policy established by the district for school bus drivers to follow in determining when it was safe to signal students to cross a roadway.

The crash killed 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl. A fourth child, 11-year-old Maverik Lowe, suffered critical injuries.

Riding shotgun with NWI cops: On patrol with Valparaiso's Keith Perez

The pickup's driver, Alyssa Shepherd of Rochester, was convicted in October of reckless homicide, criminal recklessness and passing a school bus, causing injury. She was sentenced to four years in prison, though she is appealing her convictions.

Authorities have said the students were waiting for the bus on the opposite side of the road. After being signaled by the driver to cross, the four students entered the roadway and were struck by Shepherd’s truck.

Special prosecutor sought in attack after bus fatal sentence

At the time of her arrest, Shepherd, 25, told authorities she didn’t realize that she was approaching a stopped school bus, despite the activated stop arm and flashing lights. Court documents show Shepherd told police she saw the lights but didn’t recognize the vehicle as a school bus until the children were right in front of her.

Alyssa Shepherd

This undated file photo provide by the Indiana State Police shows Alyssa Shepherd. 

“When our school-aged children walk out the door to meet the school bus in the morning, parents have the right to know that everything possible is being done for their safety,” NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt said. “This crash tells us that we can and should do more."

The school corporation issued a statement saying it “has implemented a transportation safety review committee” that meets regularly.

Indiana woman gets 4 years for fatal school bus stop crash

As a result of its investigation, the NTSB has issued safety recommendations to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Tippecanoe Valley School Corp., the Indiana Department of Education and other entities.

The partial report is available at online. The full final report is expected to be published online in the coming weeks.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts