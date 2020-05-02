School Lunch Heroes celebrated during Hammond curbside meal delivery

Since then, the school city has served 167,766 meals to students in and around Hammond.

Meals are available to all children 18 and under. For those without students present for meal pickup, a printable form that must be shown when arriving for meals is available on the school city's website.

On Friday, Hammond's food service teams were surprised with chalk messages drawn by Hammond art teachers at each of the district's six food distribution locations with encouraging messages like "We Love You" and "Thank You School Lunch Heroes."

Families driving by shouted their thanks to their school lunch heroes at Morton Elementary. Some even came with coloring pages and decorated signs.

A total of 413 children were served Friday at the elementary.

Gavit Middle/High School teachers Rivian Ross and Sara Hebble stood on the corner at Morton on Friday morning with signs cheering on both the food service team and the students receiving their meals.

"We want to support the students and the lunch ladies that work so hard every week," Ross said.