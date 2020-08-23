School nurses first line of defense to keep students safe, buildings open

School leaders across Region districts returning in person have worked to establish as much distance as possible between desks to reduce the number of students deemed to be in close contact.

In the Crown Point Community School Corp., which reopens for hybrid instruction this week, high school students will eat lunch in the gymnasium to help create and maintain space.

Crown Point schools are similarly establishing separate clinic areas for symptomatic students, said Arthur Equihua, director of personnel for the district. He said binders are likely to be used at the elementary school level and electronic seating charts in the upper levels to pinpoint students’ location in a building at any given time.

“We are going to spend some time coaching up our students and our staff on coming into a building,” Equihua said. “Self-checking, and checking with others, is something we want to bring to the forefront.”

In Lake Central schools, buildings will not necessarily have a quarantine room, said the district’s head nurse, Kristie Blankenship.

However, teachers are being provided first aid kits for classrooms use to identify and treat minor concerns like cuts and scrapes without sending students to the nurse’s office and nursing staff may go directly to students in some cases.