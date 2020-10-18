School officials weigh in on COVID spread, thresholds for returning to remote learning

“If the cases in our schools and the Region in general are near our threshold, it will be important to suspend in-person instruction in order to keep our staff healthy,” Veracco said. “If our teachers are unable to instruct, it will require us to close schools and make up the days at the end of the school year which we really want to avoid.”

However, thresholds that may be ideal for a large district like Lake Central may not apply to schools or districts of a smaller size.

Not one size fits all

When DeMotte Christian Schools in north Jasper County decided earlier this week to suspend in-person learning until its late October fall break, school officials weighed health safety guidance, rising community positivity rates, class size and staffing in making a decision.

Though only seeing a couple of confirmed cases among students and staff, school officials also had to consider what would happen if more teachers needed to quarantine with limited substitutes available. Or, what if, for example, a student-athlete within DeMotte’s Covenant Christian High School of only about 100 students reported a case and an entire team needed to quarantine.