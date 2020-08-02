School reentry presents unparalleled challenges for students with special needs

While e-learning plans were looser in structure this spring, schools across the Region are now working to provide state-required daily instructional time, totaling five hours at the elementary level and six at the secondary level.

“We have to be careful that we’re not providing lesser instruction for our students with disabilities, but we have to acknowledge their typical learning styles and abilities,” Gromala said.

However, extended virtual learning will create challenges for families whose students would typically be provided in-person support for anxiety, transitions between classes and managing daily tasks.

Tracie Martin and Alexendria Vesper, who both have students in the School Town of Munster, share concern that their district’s plan, requiring students to sit for set periods of live instruction, does not allow enough flexibility for students who struggle with maintaining focus even in an in-person environment.

Statements in the Munster Re-Entry Plan and FAQ page say individual needs deviating away from the district’s re-entry plan may be addressed in case conference.