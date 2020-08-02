School reentry presents unparalleled challenges for students with special needs

As Northwest Indiana communities edge closer to the start of a new school year, special education directors across the Region are refining plans to meet the needs of some of their schools’ most vulnerable students.
While there may be some similarities in plans to general education peers, directors say their students’ return to learning amid the novel coronavirus pandemic will largely be met on a case-by-case basis.
Jane Winkoff, director of the Northwest Indiana Special Education Cooperative, said she has met regularly with superintendents across Lake County as they develop reentry plans for all students.
“We’ve learned a tremendous amount since March about how to manage different types of instruction and how to manage situations outside of the box,” Winkoff said. “We’ve improved so much from the spring so the districts have a lot more technology in place.”
Winkoff estimates NISEC members conducted between 500 and 600 virtual case conferences to help families navigate new e-learning models.
NISEC serves eight Lake County school districts including Hanover, Highland, Hobart, Lake Ridge, Lake Station, Merrillville River Forest and Tri-Creek, and operates Eagle Park Community School in Crown Point.
For in-person instruction, Winkoff said directors she works with are looking into purchasing clear masks for children and speech pathologists to assist those who are hard of hearing or reliant on facial expressions.
Some schools across the county may also place plexiglass dividers on the tabletops of special education students so that they can spend time learning without wearing a mask.
Special education directors say they are working with resources provided by organizations like the Indiana Resource Center for Autism and have been proactively sharing “social stories” with families intended to help children interpret social situations through written or visual cues.
While some parents are eager for an in-person return so their children with disabilities can return to their specialized instruction, often supported by aides and other specialists, some may still hold concern for immunocompromised students and family members.
Liz Prieboy, executive director of Porter County Education Services, which serves students with special needs in seven Porter County districts, said about 20% to 30% of families her team works with are opting for virtual.
At Lake Central School Corp., where administrators recently recommended the entire district start with at least nine weeks of e-learning, special education director Rebecca Gromala said her team is developing plans to provide small group or one-on-one support for virtual learners with special needs. Other independent activities may be assigned so students aren’t sitting at their computers for hours on end.
While e-learning plans were looser in structure this spring, schools across the Region are now working to provide state-required daily instructional time, totaling five hours at the elementary level and six at the secondary level.
“We have to be careful that we’re not providing lesser instruction for our students with disabilities, but we have to acknowledge their typical learning styles and abilities,” Gromala said.
However, extended virtual learning will create challenges for families whose students would typically be provided in-person support for anxiety, transitions between classes and managing daily tasks.
Tracie Martin and Alexendria Vesper, who both have students in the School Town of Munster, share concern that their district’s plan, requiring students to sit for set periods of live instruction, does not allow enough flexibility for students who struggle with maintaining focus even in an in-person environment.
Statements in the Munster Re-Entry Plan and FAQ page say individual needs deviating away from the district’s re-entry plan may be addressed in case conference.
Martin, working from home during the pandemic, said an ability to watch recorded lessons outside of the school day would help her family balance both work obligations and their two students’ educational needs.
Without flexibility, Vesper said, she will likely be sending three of her students to school in person, so she can focus on online learning with her sixth grader, who has more intensive needs.
“I really shouldn’t have to choose between giving my child a public school education and my safety,” Martin said. “The tracks that they’ve given me are doing that.”
