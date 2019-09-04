{{featured_button_text}}
Porter County Sheriff's Department stock

Porter County Sheriff's Department cars

 Times file

Washington Township High School will hold a school safety evacuation drill in partnership with the Porter County Sheriff’s Office.

The drill will take place Thursday and an Emergency Response Team vehicle will be parked in front of the high school during the drill, Porter County Sheriff's Cpl. Benjamin Falls said. The drill should take about 15 minutes.

During this time, classrooms will be evacuated by team members and they will direct students to the softball field where the drill will end.

Washington Township Middle School students will not participate in the evacuation and will instead follow lock out procedures during the drill, meaning they will remain in classrooms and teachers will conduct class as usual.

Police said several safety checks will be performed to ensure no live ammunition is included in the drill.

