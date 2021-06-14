 Skip to main content
School Town of Munster is hosting a job fair for multiple roles
MUNSTER — The School Town of Munster is holding a job fair for a variety of positions Wednesday. 

According to a flyer on the school town's website, the fair will be held from noon to 3 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at the District Conference Center at 8630 Columbia Ave.

There are open positions for instructional assistants, substitute teachers, bus drivers, bus aides, custodians and food service workers. Additional openings for coaches, teachers and administrators are listed on the district's employment opportunity portion of the website. 

People can apply for positions in advance of the job fair by going to www.munster.us and clicking on "Departments," "Human Resources" and then "Employment Opportunities."

For questions or additional information, contact Barb Coggins or Kathy Phipps at 219-836-7256.

Munster schools job far

12-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m., District Conference Center, 8630 Columbia Ave.

