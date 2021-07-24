School Town of Munster looks to add electric buses to fleet

But there are other factors to consider, Begley said, such as how much grant money they will actually receive, the cost of charging infrastructure, life span of the batteries and performance in inclement weather.

In addition to an electric bus, the school town is considering an enhanced transit bus, which Begley said offers additional storage space for clubs, bands and teams that travel across the state for competitions. It also offers better seating and air conditioning.

Keeping students safe and drivers behind the wheel

Like the rest of the district, Begley said the transportation department is excited to get back to school this fall. There are concerns about COVID-19, but they have a year of experience to build off of now.

Last year, they were "successful" at operating in a pandemic, he said, so they will continue to use best practices for cleaning and sanitizing buses — sanitizing buses three times a day and if possible, taking a bus out of service for 24 hours and then sanitizing when a rider tests positive.

"We believe it so important to provide the best possible educational experience for our students and that experience for many of our student starts with their bus ride to school," he said.