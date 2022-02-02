Schools continue to close, delay Thursday amid snow storm

The following schools are closed or delayed Thursday, Feb. 3, because of inclement weather. Check
nwi.com periodically for updates.
Snow has been slamming the Region throughout the day and more is in the forecast. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
Lake County
Gary Community School Corp.: Synchronous online learning day
School City of Hobart: E-learning day
Merrillville Community School Corp.: Virtual learning day
Hammond Academy: E-learning day
School Town of Highland: E-learning day
School City of Hammond: E-learning day
Purdue University Northwest Hammond campus: Remote learning
Porter County
Union Township School Corp.: Closed
MSD Boone Township School District: E-learning day
East Porter County School Corp.: E-learning day LaPorte County Purdue University Northwest Westville campus: Remote learning Michigan City Area Schools: E-learning day Libraries Lake County Public Library: Closed
PHOTOS: West Side visits Munster in girls basketball sectional
020222-spt-gbk-mun_8
Munster’s Akaoma Odeluga looks to the basket against West Side’s Cayla Evans early in the first quarter during the opening of the 4A Sectional at Munster High School Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020222-spt-gbk-mun_7
Munster’s Zoie Bailey takes a shot over West Side’s Sarah Burton in the first quarter during the opening of the Class 4A sectional at Munster Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020222-spt-gbk-mun_6
West Side head coach Shanee Butler directs the Cougars from the bench in the first quarter during the opening of the Class 4A sectional at Munster Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020222-spt-gbk-mun_5
Munster’s Nikki Sullivan gets to the basket against West Side’s Exsencia Cloma in the second quarter during the opening of the Class 4A sectional at Munster Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020222-spt-gbk-mun_4
Munster’s Trinity Hogge gets an open look in the second quarter against West Side during the opening of the Class 4A sectional at Munster Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020222-spt-gbk-mun_16
West Side’s Sarah Burton passes the ball off against Munster’s Trinity Hogge in the fourth quarter during the opening of the Class 4A sectional at Munster Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020222-spt-gbk-mun_3
Munster’s Grace Clark looks to pass the ball off with pressure from West Side’s Janylah Bailey in the second quarter during the opening of the Class 4A sectional at Munster Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020222-spt-gbk-mun_2
West Side’s Trinity Barnes steals the ball from Munster’s Charlize Lorenz in the second quarter during the opening of the Class 4A sectional at Munster Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020222-spt-gbk-mun_9
Munster head coach Jim Davidson tries to settle the Mustangs down by one to West Side near the end of the game during the opening of the Class 4A sectional at Munster Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020222-spt-gbk-mun_1
West Side’s Madison Hopkins, Exsencia Cloma and Trinity Barnes celebrate the Cougars 37-36 win over Munster during the opening of the Class 4A sectional at Munster Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020222-spt-gbk-mun_15
West Side’s Cayla Evans goes for the rebound against Munster’s Akaoma Odeluga in the third quarter during the opening of the Class 4A sectional at Munster Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020222-spt-gbk-mun_14
West Side’s Madison Hopkins pressures Munster’s Lily Mason in the third quarter during the opening of the Class 4A sectional at Munster Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020222-spt-gbk-mun_13
West Side’s Trinity Barnes goes past Munster’s Akaoma Odeluga to the basket in the second quarter during the opening of the Class 4A sectional at Munster Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020222-spt-gbk-mun_12
West Side’s Cayla Evans goes to the basket against Munster’s Akaoma Odeluga in the second quarter during the opening of the Class 4A sectional at Munster Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
020222-spt-gbk-mun_11
Munster’s Lily Mason gets a shot off with a challenge from West Side’s Trinity Barnes and Cayla Evans in the second quarter during the opening of the Class 4A sectional at Munster Tuesday evening.
Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!