Schools continue to close, delay Thursday amid snow storm

Front-end loaders clear snow Wednesday in Crown Point.

 Jeffrey D. Nicholls, The Times

The following schools are closed or delayed Thursday, Feb. 3, because of inclement weather. Check nwi.com periodically for updates. 

Lake County

Gary Community School Corp.: Synchronous online learning day 

School City of Hobart: E-learning day

Merrillville Community School Corp.: Virtual learning day

Hammond Academy: E-learning day

School Town of Highland: E-learning day

School City of Hammond: E-learning day

Purdue University Northwest Hammond campus: Remote learning

Porter County

Union Township School Corp.: Closed

MSD Boone Township School District: E-learning day

East Porter County School Corp.: E-learning day

LaPorte County

Purdue University Northwest Westville campus: Remote learning

Michigan City Area Schools: E-learning day

Libraries

Lake County Public Library: Closed

