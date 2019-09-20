CROWN POINT — Friends of the historic Lake County Courthouse have an opportunity to double their financial support thanks to a new $25,000 Schweitzer Family Community Matching Grant.
The grant was announced by the family Sept. 8 during the Lake Court House Foundation’s annual Patriot Brunch, which this year honored retired Crown Point Mayor James Forsythe and retired businessman Richard Schweitzer. The men were honored for their service-driven lives and contributions to the community.
Janine Fitzgerald, Richard’s daughter, said the family created the grant opportunity because the Crown Point community has supported her family in business for multiple generations.
“Supporting organizations like the Lake Court House Foundation and Crown Point Community Foundation are excellent ways for us to return the favor,” Fitzgerald said.
The Schweitzer family has pledged to donate $1 for every dollar raised by the Lake Court House Foundation up to $25,000. Fitzgerald said the family is hopeful the community will come together to support the courthouse and raise the money needed to achieve the match in the giving spirit of her father and late mother, Josephine.
“The Richard and Josephine Schweitzer family has always promoted and supported the communities that have supported them,” she said.
You have free articles remaining.
Carrie Napoleon, managing director for the Lake Court House Foundation, said the Schweitzer family’s grant is an amazing opportunity for the courthouse.
“The foundation board, along with myself, are extremely grateful to the Schweitzer family for this opportunity,” Napoleon said.
Funds raised through this opportunity and the recent Patriot’s Brunch will be used on capital projects throughout the courthouse.
“People often see this beautiful red building and think it will stand forever,” Napoleon said. The building is 141 years old and will soon take on a major attic stabilization project expected to cost upward of $200,000.
“The Foundation’s work only started in 1974. Taking care of the Grand Old Lady is a never-ending process.”
Those who want to help the Foundation reach its $25,000 fundraising goal may contact the office at 219-663-0660 or visit www.patriotbrunch.com and look for the Schweitzer grant donation link. The foundation also will have a booth and be accepting donations at the Crown Point Farmers Markets every Saturday until Sept. 28 and at October Fest Oct. 5.