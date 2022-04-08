Avian flu found at Elkhart County duck farm

Avian Flu has been detected in a flock of commercial ducks located in Elkhart County.

The flock of 4,679 ducks tested positive for the H5N1 avian influenza virus, Thursday. The results were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory, and as of Friday the flock had been depopulated.

BOAH staff are working to notify the owners of the 78 commercial flocks in the 10-kilometer control area that has been established around the Elkhart farm, Indiana State Board of Animal Health spokesperson Denise Derrer Spears said.

Also known as bird flu, the disease was detected in North America in December of 2021. The H5N1 subtype, not known to cause human illness, was found at an exhibition farm on the Avalon Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. By January of 2022, multiple wild bird species in the U.S. had also tested positive for the strain.

The outbreak reached Indiana on Feb. 9, first confirmed at a commercial turkey farm in Dubois County. Since then Avian Flu has spread to six commercial turkey operations, in Dubois and Greene counties. According to the BOAH, a total of 171,224 commercial turkeys have tested positive. All of the affected commercial turkey populations have been depopulated and the control areas for Dubois and Greene counties have been lifted.

The illness often spreads through migratory birds as they land in fields or ponds "and co-mingle with other birds," Derrer Spears explained. The BOAH is advising poultry producers limit their flock's contact with wild birds, keeping them in contained facilities when possible.

“The wild birds are the challenge because you really can’t contain those,” Derrer Spears said.

Over 220 samples of wild birds have been submitted for laboratory testing, Derrer Spears said results are currently pending. Executive director of the Indiana Audubon Society Brad Bumgardner said it is uncommon for songbirds to be infected with the H5N1 subtype.

Birds shed the virus through their droppings and nasal discharge. Experts say it can be spread through contaminated equipment, clothing, boots and vehicles carrying supplies. Research has shown that small birds that squeeze into zoo exhibits or buildings can also spread the flu, and that mice can even track it inside.

To limit the spread, Derrer Spears said commercial poultry operations should keep "people traffic to a minimum," and that poultry workers should clean their shoes and clothing frequently. While the BOAH is not recommending home owners take down their bird feeders, increased cleaning is encouraged.

Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo has closed its McCormick Bird House and moved all outdoor birds to "behind-the-scene spaces," according to Public Relations & Communications Coordinator Sabrina Cynova. The majority of the birds at the Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City are already kept in enclosures that prevent direct exposure to wildlife, but the birds "that do not have the proper coverage" have been moved inside Zoo Director Jamie LeBlanc-Huss said.

No cases of human infections have been reported and there is no food safety risk associated with the outbreak. The BOAH has Indiana residents to report dead wildlife at in.gov/boah.

