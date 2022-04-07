Spread of avian flu prompts zoos to hide birds; wild bird populations being monitored

As avian flu continues to spread across North America, zoos, poultry operations and local birders are taking extra precautions.

Also known as avian influenza or bird flu, the disease was detected in North America in December of 2021. The H5N1 subtype, not known to cause human illness, was found at an exhibition farm on the Avalon Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. By January of 2022, multiple wild bird species in the U.S. had also tested positive for the strain.

The outbreak reached Indiana in February, first confirmed at a commercial turkey farm in Dubois County. Since then Avian Flu has spread to six commercial turkey operations, in Dubois and Greene counties. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, a total of 171,224 commercial turkeys have tested positive, though the DNR's data has not been updated since March 2.

The illness occurs when birds are infected with avian influenza Type A viruses, which naturally occur among aquatic birds. Waterfowl often serve as hosts for the disease but do not always get sick. The virus is highly contagious, often spreading to domesticated poultry and raptors, according to the DNR.

Birds shed the virus through their droppings and nasal discharge. Experts say it can be spread through contaminated equipment, clothing, boots and vehicles carrying supplies. Research has shown that small birds that squeeze into zoo exhibits or buildings can also spread the flu, and that mice can even track it inside.

While no zoos nationwide have had to shut down, nearly 23 million chickens and turkeys have already been killed across the United States to limit the spread of the virus. It would be especially upsetting for zoos to have to kill any of the endangered or threatened species in their care.

Brad Bumgardner, executive director of the Indiana Audubon Society, said the organization is monitoring the outbreak, with a particular emphasis on how it is impacting wild birds. Bumgardner said the USDA-APHIS Wildlife Services has been taking samples of wild birds from areas near infected farms, so far none have tested positive for the H5N1 subtype.

"It is uncommon for songbirds to be infected with this strain of avian influenza," Bumgardner wrote in an email to the Times. "However, if the landowner is concerned about wild birds, domestic poultry, or a neighbor’s backyard flock, then we support whatever the landowner decides, which includes taking down their feeders until they no longer have concerns."

Bumgardner noted that the Indiana Audubon Society is not recommending homeowners take down their bird feeders at this time, but is encouraging increased cleaning.

Zoos across North America are also moving their birds indoors and away from people and wildlife. Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo has closed its McCormick Bird House and moved all outdoor birds to "behind-the-scene spaces" as a precaution against the highly contagious avian influenza, according to Public Relations & Communications Coordinator Sabrina Cynova.

"The zoo has a long history of studying urban wildlife and, as always, will continue to monitor these birds for any unusual activity or signs of illness," she said Wednesday.

The majority of the birds at the Washington Park Zoo in Michigan City are already kept in enclosures that prevent direct exposure to wildlife, but the birds "that do not have the proper coverage" have been moved inside Zoo Director Jamie LeBlanc-Huss said.

"We are monitoring this situation very closely to prevent the birds in our care from getting infected especially since the Washington Park Zoo is located along the migratory routes for many wild bird species," LeBlanc-Huss said.

The DNR has asked Indiana residents to report sick or dead wildlife at on.IN.gov/sickwildlife.

Times Staff Writer Bob Kasarda and the Associated Press contributed to this story.

How to clean your bird feeder Maintaining a clean bird feeder can help control the spread of avian flu. The Indiana Audubon Society describes how to effectively clean feeders. First, remove all debris then scrub the feeder while wearing gloves. Soak the feeder in a diluted bleach solution no stronger than one part bleach to nine parts water. Finally, rinse and dry the feeder before adding food.

