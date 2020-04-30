SEALs tried to locate US citizen taken by Afghan militants

The State Department said it was aware of an American citizen taken captive in Afghanistan.

“The welfare, safety and security of Americans is the Trump administration’s highest priority,” the department said. “The United States will continue to push for the safe return of this and all other U.S citizens through all relevant channels.”

A former U.S. national security official who is advising the Frerichs family called on Washington peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad to resolve the situation. "He needs to understand from the top that getting an American hostage home is also part of his job. He is aware of Mark’s presence, but it does not appear yet that he understands that he needs to get him home,” said the former official, who insisted on anonymity to speak candidly because the official sometimes works with the Trump administration.

A representative for Khalilzad did not immediately respond to an email from the AP seeking comment.

U.S. officials believe Frerichs, 57, of Lombard, Illinois, was held for at least some time in Khost, an eastern province along the border with Pakistan and its so-called tribal regions, a mountainous area that has historically been a haven for Taliban and al-Qaeda militants.