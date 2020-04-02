Seamstresses, doctors stitch together community to bring face masks to NWI

James Reynolds, Buhmann’s father, was a farmer and a kind, humble man, Buhmann said. Jaime is named after him, and the two are “cut from the same cloth,” in that they both have an ability to be kind — no matter the circumstance. Buhmann said her father was proud of Jaime for becoming a nurse.

“I just had thought someday, I'll make my own kids a little quilt out of those (shirts) or do something with them, but I never quite had the heart and the emotional capacity to open that box," Buhmann said. "I thought that night, ‘I'm not going to make any more masks until I make one for my daughter from one of Dad's shirts,’ and that’s what I did."

Jaime said it was a “sweet gift.”

“I already knew she was making masks, which I loved the idea of,” Jaime said. “I had no idea that she was going to drop that off on my porch yesterday, but it is really special to think about him and how proud he was of me being a nurse.”

A sustainable response