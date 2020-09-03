Search continues after 'dangerous' prisoner escapes from Merrillville hospital, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — Police were searching for a man considered to be dangerous after he escaped from Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus Thursday evening.

As of 10 p.m. Thursday the man remained at large, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Nineteen-year-old Michael McGregor, of Lake Station, was reportedly involved in a standoff earlier Thursday, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.

McGregor is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

McGregor had been arrested by authorities from New Chicago and Lake Station on a weapons-related warrant earlier in the afternoon, police said.

McGregor, who lives in the 3300 block of Iowa Street in Lake Station, was wanted on a Level 3 felony warrant involving narcotics and guns from a traffic stop by New Chicago police, said Lake Station Chief James Richardson.

On Thursday afternoon the Northwest Regional SWAT team, Lake Station police and New Chicago police went to McGregor’s residence to serve the arrest warrant. McGregor was found hiding in a crawl space of his home and was arrested without incident, Richardson said.