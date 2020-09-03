Search continues after 'dangerous' prisoner escapes from Merrillville hospital, police say

MERRILLVILLE — Police were searching for a man considered to be dangerous after he escaped from Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus Thursday evening.
As of 10 p.m. Thursday the man remained at large, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Nineteen-year-old Michael McGregor, of Lake Station, was reportedly involved in a standoff earlier Thursday, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.
McGregor is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
McGregor had been arrested by authorities from New Chicago and Lake Station on a weapons-related warrant earlier in the afternoon, police said.
McGregor, who lives in the 3300 block of Iowa Street in Lake Station, was wanted on a Level 3 felony warrant involving narcotics and guns from a traffic stop by New Chicago police, said Lake Station Chief James Richardson.
On Thursday afternoon the Northwest Regional SWAT team, Lake Station police and New Chicago police went to McGregor’s residence to serve the arrest warrant. McGregor was found hiding in a crawl space of his home and was arrested without incident, Richardson said.
The man was originally bound for Lake County Jail, however it was found that he had a medical issue and was not allowed in the jail.
Instead, McGregor was taken by ambulance to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus with a Lake Station officer escorting him. At one point, the officer left the hospital and around 6:30 p.m. McGregor left the building, Martinez said.
He was last seen leaving a restaurant just north of the hospital and is believed to be traveling on foot.
Helicopters, police dogs and officers scoured the area. Merrillville Assistant Chief Kosta Nuses said the escapee is considered to be dangerous. Police searched the surrounding area from Mississippi Street to Broadway.
William Kristoff
Cody Qualls
Philip Schoonover
Daniel Shea
Michael Todosijevic
Alyssa Ann Marshall
Amanda Lynn Reynolds
Brenta Dinanne Cleveland
Brian Paul Cebra
Brianne Pauline Boettcher
Demetris King
David Henry Jr.
Jason Scott Amos
Javante Rommell Toran
Jessica R. Nicholson
Joseph Scott Starcevich
Lauren Marie Milby
Mia Antionette Holmes
Michael Monte Boone
Ramie A. Odtallah
Raudel Robles Jr.
Ryan Hamilton Mann
Willie Earl Brown
Lewis Ball
Jacob Barnes
Debra Burandt
Ricardo Bustos
Djuan Chism
Megan Grogan
Jimal Harris
Tyrion Jeter
Jean Jonas
Marshall Lackey
Melissa McCaskill
Jashua Mearday
Derrick O'Reilly
Corey Reed
Robert Shaw
Tony Thompson
Bryant Walden
Ashanti Williams
Joshua Annon
Jayla Butler
Anthony Carter
Franchesca Collins
Tonya Darkried
Cary Ericson
Kahlil Fly
Sean Jacques
Jeffrey Riley
Tessa Rose
Hakeem Smith
Meagan Steriovski
Renee Tampauskas
Margaret Tripamer
Jacquilla Woods
Nathan Workman
Monique Allen
Gregory Bradford
Tammy Cannon
Steven Clark
Joel Dearing
Donell Drones
Tony Ferguson
Chelsea Klemoff
Britni Lagacy
Cordelro Lucas-Boyd
Immanuel Means
Enrique Navarro
Jeremiah Parker
Nathaniel Ross
Christian Saavedra
Joey Sanchez
Azriel Strong
John Taylor
Rachel Appold
Leal Carlos
Chauncey Crayton
Heather Crisman
Aimee Dickason
Dominique Hudson
Raymond Hudson
Tiffani Johnson
Steven McDonald
Brian Reif
Phillip Wilbanks
Keiron Wilson
Malcolm Wilson
Vasshon Wooden
Robert Bell
Alesha Clark
Clayton Cooper
Sjandel Hunter
Richard Jackson
Tommie Johnson
Corey Jones
Timothy Kitka
Jason Lomeli
Abdel Morchid
Joseph Mota
Devon Mullen
Michael Murray
Bobby Quinn
Aaron Schavey
Wilbert Taylor
Nicole Townsend
Orlando Vaughn
Kaylan White
Joseph Aubuchon
Latrail Baker
Domonique Goffin
Javier Hernandez
Kevin Jackson
Jasmine Jamison
Jacob Rose
Charlene Sandoval
Eranzie Smith
Quintin Transou
Marquel Wilson
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!