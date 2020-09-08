Search continues for boater after he fell overboard near Hammond Marina

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Authorities continue to search for a man who went missing on Lake Michigan while boating over the weekend.

Lane Shaedel, 53, of Bloomington, Illinois, was near the Hammond Marina on a boat late Sunday when he fell overboard, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Responders from Illinois and the U.S. Coast Guard searched the area near the Indiana-Illinois state line, but they were not able to find him, DNR officials said.

Search efforts were paused overnight Monday because of poor water conditions. The search continues today, officials said.

Also Monday, a 16-year-old girl from New Haven, Indiana, was recovered from Lake Michigan after she was reported missing while swimming with family.

The teen was recovered about 3 p.m. and transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Both the teen and Shaedel went missing at the lake while warnings of dangerous swimming conditions were in effect, officials said.

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project reports 40 drownings, along with three unknown conditions, at Lake Michigan since Jan. 1. Statistics were last updated Sept. 1.