Search continues for boater after he fell overboard near Hammond Marina

HAMMOND — Authorities continue to search for a man who went missing on Lake Michigan while boating over the weekend.
Lane Shaedel, 53, of Bloomington, Illinois, was near the Hammond Marina on a boat late Sunday when he fell overboard, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Responders from Illinois and the U.S. Coast Guard searched the area near the Indiana-Illinois state line, but they were not able to find him, DNR officials said.
Search efforts were paused overnight Monday because of poor water conditions. The search continues today, officials said.
Also Monday, a 16-year-old girl from New Haven, Indiana, was recovered from Lake Michigan after she was reported missing while swimming with family.
The teen was recovered about 3 p.m. and transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
Both the teen and Shaedel went missing at the lake while warnings of dangerous swimming conditions were in effect, officials said.
The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project reports 40 drownings, along with three unknown conditions, at Lake Michigan since Jan. 1. Statistics were last updated Sept. 1.
The National Weather Service issued the hazards statements for Northwest Indiana beaches through Wednesday evening.
Forecasters said beaches could see waves 5 to 8 feet high, along with strong rip and structural currents, this afternoon.
Beachgoers are advised to stay out of the water and away from piers, jetties, breakwalls and other shoreline structures where waves flow and can sweep people into deeper water.
DNR officials said additional information about Shaedel will be released as it becomes available.
Adam Makowski
Aldeberto Perez
Alejandro Rodriguez
Anthony Bryant
Anthony Mendez
Anthony Tom Glenn
Autumn Frankovich
Brandon Kish
Brian Howard O'Neal
Cadarryl West
Chrishone Austin
Christian Hepburn
Clifton Ratney
Colton Joshua Christie
Corey Williams
Craig Sobieski
Daniel Vargas
Darryl Thompson
Daveon Murray
David Deangelo Brown
David Garrett
David Rocchi
David Semchuck
Degerie Scott
Devante White
Donte Terrell Paulk
Edmond Campbell
Elizabeth Ferguson
Emilee Barber
Eric Andrew Cannon
Erin Stevens
Gamaliel Olutayo
Gerardo D. Lamadrid
Henry Patterson
Hommy Nieves
Iliana Maya
Irving Coats
Isaac Neely
Ismael Golden
Jaizon Brooks
Jeremy Tims
Jesse Chilcut
Jesse Leon
Jessica Kochale
Joey Chabes
Jonathan Hall
Jose Estrada Reyes
Joshua Jerome Jackson
Joshua Kipp
Joshua Lake
Justin Bere Sims
Karmelo Isaiah Martinez
Keena Watts
Keith Bryant Gillepsie
Kenneth Shaffer
Kristopher John Kleminski
Kyra King
Lorenzo Trejo
Marcus Phillips
Mark Castro
Melissa Cerda
Michael David Steepleton
Michael Green
Michelle Hooper
Miranda James
Moses Ramirez Jr.
Nicholas Bartlett
Nicholas R. Bartlett
Nicholas Ryan Purcell
Nicholas Wilson
Nicolas Castillo
Paris Galloway
Patrick Krishma Cody Griffith
Paul Martin
Ramell Brown
Rebecca Doran
Robert McCorkle
Robert Peksenak
Samantha Shaffer
Shain Aures
Shauntarion Butler
Sheena Rivera
Stephen Anthony Preda
Steve Cribari
Terrance M. Daniels Jr.
Tracy Lynn Cox
Veronica Pierce
William Francisco III
Willie Jones
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!