Search continues for missing boater in Hammond; beach hazards still in effect

HAMMOND — A search continued Wednesday for 53-year-old man from Bloomington, Illinois, who went missing on Lake Michigan while boating.
Lane Schaedel was reported missing Sunday after he fell overboard near the Hammond Marina, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department Marine Unit was conducting the search Wednesday, according to Terri Millefoglie, an officer with Indiana DNR.
Officials searched the area near the Indiana-Illinois state line immediately after Schaedel was reported missing, but they were unable to find him, the DNR said.
Search efforts were discontinued Monday evening and resumed Tuesday.
Additional updates on the search were not immediately available.
On Wednesday, the National Weather service extended local beach hazards statements through Thursday night because of persistently high waves and strong currents at Region beaches.
Both Schaedel and a 16-year-old girl from New Haven, Indiana, went missing from Lake Michigan while beach hazards were in effect.
The 16-year-old was recovered and transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead Monday. She had not been identified as of Wednesday.
There have been 46 drownings, and three people with unknown conditions, at Lake Michigan since Jan 1., according to the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. Statistics were last updated Tuesday.
